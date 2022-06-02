A young lady has made some revelations on her Twitter platform that has caught many off guard. Her story is a dark one

In the post, the lady recounted an incident during her high school days when her teacher died over the weekend after threatening to lash her

The story had many netizens' eyes popping out of their sockets as they were shocked by the turn of events. Some laughed and told their own experiences

A lady on Twitter took her followers down memory lane regarding an incident that happened when she was in senior high school.

She said when she was in SHS 3, her literature teacher intended to cane her for reasons she did not disclose. She stated that the tutor intended to give her six strokes of his cane, but she informed him she was ill to negotiate her way out of being beaten.

According to her, the teacher then told her he would double the lashes when they met in their next class. Here is where the story takes a surprising twist.

She says the teacher died unexpectedly over the weekend after the incident before their class could come on the following week. The post went viral and gained a lot of traction. Folks reacted with some interesting comments.

Social Media Reactions

Amaraboo narrated her own crazy experience as she said:

Okay mine is probably not as weird but... While working for a popular media house here, two prominent figures died a few months after I interviewed them. Separate interviews at different times, but their deaths followed not too long after.

patty_paid also narrated her own dark experience:

I told my dad about a teacher who I heard had died & he saw her in church next Sunday. She was even approaching him with smiles, his soul nearly left his body. Turned out it was a different teacher and I got the info wrong.

Big_Dav_T also said:

Your Guardian Angel worked Overtime.

