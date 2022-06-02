A young woman has shown off her tremendous change in figure after hitting the gym. She shared some photos on Twitter

In the before and after photos, she looked plump in the before photos and turned out slim in the after photos

The Twitter post impressed many who commended her for her hard work. Others spoke about their lack of motivation to hit the gym.

A young lady in a Twitter post has shared some beautiful photos of her transformation from plump to slim and curvy.

The lady said it took a year of hard work and consistency to obtain the result she so desired. Numerous folks who chanced on her tweet were very impressed with her progress as they said they knew how hard it was to stay consistent in the gym per their experience.

Photo: Lady showing off transformation Source: shaymama_.

Source: Twitter

Social Media Reacts To Lady Transforming From Plump To Slim

Irechukwu Kelvin said he has started his journey too

Started few days back I hope to achieve something good in 6 months

234YUNGÎN gave advice to people who also wanted to achieve their body goals

Best advice to be consistent get a trainer stick to their plan and get off social media till you each your goal

Olori Ayinke made a funny comment about her struggles in the gym:

Consistency - Father Lord grant unto me

Obywinni felt motivated as she said:

Wow amazing transformation, seems I’ll hit the gym soon.

_WIZLAMIN commended her saying:

Is this not better and healthier than the surgery our girls are doing to risk their lives?hard work pays off no matter what,well done .

Hadeyboi2 had high praise for the lady as he said:

For me, consistency is the key... Also you have to be focus and ignore the pains that comes with it, cos the body shape u see comes with a price. Keep it up.

Photo of People Eating and Drinking in a Gym Instead of Working Out Causes Stir

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously wrote an article about a hilarious incident at the gym.

A man with the handle @oj_deji made many laugh so hard after sharing a photo showing people enjoying themselves in a gym.

Social media users said that they now understand why only a few have six-packs despite always hitting the gym.

