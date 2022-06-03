The 2021 edition of the Big Brother Naija reunion show recently premiered on Thursday night, June 2

As expected, the ex-housemates of the reality TV show turned up in their best looks to kick start the much-anticipated show

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights the gentlemen of the Shine Ya Eyes edition in their various stylish looks

A Big Brother Naija reunion show is hardly ever complete without a suave-looking gentleman in a well-tailored tuxedo.

Well, it is safe to say the Shine Ya Eyes edition reunion show which premiered on June 2 was more than complete as the male ex-housemates showed up looking their very best.

Some looks from the show. Credit: Pere Egbi, Whitemoney, Boma Akpore

Come along as we look at some sleek ensembles rocked by the gentlemen of the 2021 edition.

Check them out below:

1. Pere

The ebony hunk isn't one to disappoint especially when it comes to pulling off fashionable looks in tuxedos.

He donned a red print tuxedo over a white shirt and a black bowtie matching his pants and shiny black shoes.

Although the designer behind the look was not tagged in the post, it goes without saying that they know their onions!

2. Sammie

The 6ft plus ex-housemate brought his pink-haired self to the show in a stylish tuxedo as well and tiny bling on one of his ears.

He donned the cream-coloured floral tux with a black collar over a white shirt and black bowtie as well over black pants and shoes.

The look was styled by Henry Couture.

3. Jaypaul

This ex-housemate and singer came through with the slay in a bedazzled white tuxedo over a white shirt and a pair of black pants.

The look was styled by Rogue and it certainly did the star justice!

4. Saga

The ex-housemate and fitness enthusiast brought some edginess to the reunion show in a deep blue number.

The ensemble designed by Samuelcray featured a kimono tuxedo worn over a shirt and a deep blue bowtie and a pair of coordinating pants

He accessorized with some round-framed sunglasses.

5. Boma

The reality TV/actor who was a controversial star on the show came through in a print tuxedo which he wore over a black sequin shirt.

He paired the look with some black pants and maroon suede shoes.

The look was styled by Rhoda Ebun.

6. Cross

The much-loved ex-housemate came through as the boss that he is.

He donned a double-breasted tuxedo in a red print design with a black collar over a black shirt designed by Kimono Collection.

He paired the look with black pants and red suede shoes.

7. Yerins

The reality TV star proved that when it comes to the many skills he has, fashion is certainly one of them.

The self-proclaimed polymath rocked a white look designed by Rogue.

The white coordinating fit featured gold embellishments around the collar and hemline of the jacket which he wore over a white shirt and matching bowtie.

8. Yousef

The Northern hunk came through with some Arabian-inspired two-set designed by House Of Buray.

The outfit in a rich shade of orange featured a gold embellishment on one shoulder and he paired the look with a black cap.

This was certainly a look!

9. Kayvee

The ex-housemate was not left out on the list of the fashionable men of the Shine Ya Eyes edition.

He rocked a black and gold print tuxedo over a white shirt and a black bowtie and sunset-coloured shades as an accessory.

The look was designed by Rogue as well.

10. Whitemoney

The winner of the 2021 edition has always stood out and this time was no different.

Rather than go with the popular fashion choice of the night, he pulled up for the show in an African look designed by Oojcouture.

He rocked a pink agbada set with a red cap and cream-coloured necklace and wore deep purple suede shoes.

The men made sure to bring their fashion A-game and we love it!

