A Ghanaian farmer, Kofi Wusu, has recounted how he was compelled to spend the night in a forest after he got lost while returning from the farm.

The 82-year-old blamed the incident on dwarfs as he claimed the imps laughed at him while he struggled in the forest.

In an interview with Adom TV, Kofi Wusu disclosed that he found his way back home the next day.

Photo of Kofi Wusu. Source: Adom TV

Source: Instagram

How he returned home

''I slept till the next day. I was able to find my way back home after I spent the night. I walked to Mpraeso in the Eastern Region before some people directed me to Ohene Nana to pick a car back home,'' he recalled.

Asked if he offended the dwarfs, the octogenarian said he didn't know the imps to offend them.

Watch the video below:

