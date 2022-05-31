A young boy struck by lightning in the volta region has caused a stir amongst many Ghanaians who are baffled by the development

After the incident, the boy has since been left out in the open for superstitious reasons. In an interview, the Grandfather of the boy gave some reasons

The young boy who was selling coconuts when the incident occurred has become the subject of all manner of rumors and superstition

A young boy who was struck to death by lightning has left questions in the minds of residents of HO-Bankoe. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when the boy selling coconut met his untimely demise when lightning descended upon him.

Two other unfortunate individuals beside him during his untimely death were also victims of the lightning strike and have since been rushed to the hospital.

Photo: Lightning and Grandfather of boy struck by lightnening Source: George Lepp, Tv3

The people in the community have been gripped with fear due to their strong belief in the supernatural and have left the boy's body on the bare ground unattended.

In an interview with TV3, the Grandfather of the boy said that the body had been left there to await a verdict from delegates that have been sent to a shrine in Nogopko in the southern part of the Volta region.

The rumors surrounding the boy's death are that he allegedly stole some coconuts he sold, which was why he died. However, the brother of the deceased debunked these rumors in an interview with Citinewsroom as he said:

The coconut was plucked at our family house at Sokode Bagble. The coconut tree belongs to our uncle, and he was aware we were plucking some of the coconuts. I personally climbed the tree to pluck it. I plucked them from 6 trees. My brother who is dead now did not climb the tree. I even paid some people who helped in climbing with me. I only sent him to come and sell them

