A young Ghanaian woman has made waves on social media after helping her mother, who is mentally challenged

The lady saw the state of her mother and decided to help by changing the woman's clothes and taking her to the hospital

The young lady's act of kindness has resulted in a lot of praise from people on TikTok as they reacted to videos of her mother transformed

A young Ghanaian lady who was previously spotted with her mentally challenged mother has transformed the woman's situation. The lady's mother was on the streets in a dejected state when the lady found her.

She was poorly dressed, had raggedy clothes on, and was in an unclean state. The lady and her mother first went viral when she took a video of them spending time together and shared it on social media.

People advised her to take her mother to a psychiatric facility and get her cleaned up. She heeded to the advice of the public and has since transformed her mother's looks.

The young lady who goes by the name Franca has changed her mother's clothes and even put some make-up on her. She also took her to the hospital to receive treatment.

People were impressed with what she had done and reacted with happiness. They didn't hesitate to praise her.

TikTok Sensation Asantewa saw the videos of the lady and her mother and was touched. She used her platform to solicit help for them and has also pledged to help her out.

Peeps showered Asantewa with praise for her gesture.

Social Media Reactions

Maa Adwoa thanked Asantewa for offering to help the young lady:

God bless you Queen for ur support u may never lack

Terry Johnson also said:

Your heart of gold is too rare eiii. May your children and generation enjoy from your kindness

Christy also said:

may the good Lord bless you everyday for the support and loving this girl and the mother you will go far till thy kingdom come trust me

It Pinky Bea commented saying:

May God continue to bless you with your good heart dear this is not the first thing i have seen you doing sweetheart ❤️givers never luck in life

