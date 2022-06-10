A Ghanaian woman has revealed how she left a waiting job that paid her GH₵400 to sell roasted plantain

She revealed that the plantain business is making her far more money than she got from working for someone

The lady talked about the challenges she faces and the increment in the prices of goods and services and how it is affecting her

A Ghanaian woman has shared her inspiring story, how she ventured into the plantain business and how life generally has been like for her.

Mabel Agbah, a single mother, is a roasted plantain seller at East Legon. She has been selling roasted plantain for about three years now.

She revealed that she used to work as a waitress and decided to quit to start the plantain business she learned from her sister.

She said she was being paid GH₵400 for her waiting job which wasn't enough for her to fend for herself.

She began the roasted plantain business with just GH₵150 and said business was booming when she started, but now plantain is hard to come by, so it has made business a bit slow but maintains it is better than her previous job.

Mabel says she is well versed in catering and a knowledgeable cook. She says she can prepare Lebanese, Ghanaian and Nigerian dishes. She aims to operate her own restaurant in the future.

Mabel encouraged the youth to work hard and find something doing no matter how small it may be.

Social Media Praises Mabel

PY said:

I have mixed emotions for listening to my beautiful sister's story -- excitement for her progress and sadness for how little many of our people earn for their hard work. May the Lord bless her efforts and that of others like her.

GiftySam wished her well saying:

May the good Lord bless your hustle

Tia was happy the hardworking lady shared the same home town with them:

My hometown girl from Mepe

