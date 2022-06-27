A generous elder and his wife have built a church for the Agbevekope Community. The building has a lot of state-of-the-art features

Dr Daniel Workman Atsu is an elder of the church of Pentecost. He made the kind gesture together with his wife, Mrs Lydia Atsu

The good pastor has also constructed four other church projects in the Aflao area. The couple spent a total of GH₵ 2,157,000 on the charitable projects

A church elder of the church of Pentecost together with his wife, has done an act of generosity to the people of the Agbevekope community.

Dr Daniel Workman Atsu built a one-storey church building for the community. The church facility has state-of-the-art facilities like an audiovisual studio, television sets, an LED screen, and church-branded furnishings. In addition, the church has an air-conditioned conference room, offices, and stores.

Photo: Dr Daniel Workman Atsu and wife

The couple who are a member of the church of Pentecost has spent GH₵ 2,157,000 on other projects for the Aflao area's people, including the Agbevekope Children's Ministry Auditorium and a Baptistry, Tsivoli and Govinakope Assemblies Church Auditoriums.

Aside from all these amazing projects they also built the Agbevekope Community Basic School Buildings (which included the extension of water supply and electricity to the school and parts of the community), Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) building, and 21 self-contained Nurses and Teachers flats.

The brand new Agbevekope church building was dedicated on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

In an interview with Pentecost news, speaking on why he did the project, Dr Daniel Atsu said:

I have received motivation and empowerment to show an uncommon love for members of my family, the church, my community, and humanity at large. The school, the health facility, and the church in the Agbevekope community provide the opportunity for the people who want to develop and become blessings to their families and communities

