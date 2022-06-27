Dr Kwabena Adjei, the founder and president of Kasapreko Company Limited, has revealed how he was able to raise his first capital

Dr Kwabena Adjei, the founder and president of top Ghanaian beverage industry, Kasapreko Company Limited, has recently been interviewed by top Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya, where he opened up about how he was able to raise his first capital for business.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of Maya had Dr Adjei recounting that he partook in a 'susu' with some of his colleagues at work and used that to start a petty business and eventually established Kasapreko.

Sharing his story, the founder revealed that he used to hustle on the street until he, fortunately, landed a full-time job where he received a good enough salary. At a point, he and some people at work agreed to be contributing an undisclosed amount of money each month to be given to one person until everyone took their share.

He was the last person to receive his money, and with that, he started his first business, which did well and gave birth to other businesses.

Dr Kwabena Adjei shared more about his journey in the video linked below;

Kasapreko CEO donates polyclinic, pick-up car to Bonuama community in Wassa Amenfi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the people of Bonuama, a community in the Wassa Amenfi Municipality in the Western region, were given a brand new polyclinic.

The polyclinic, built by Dr Kwabena Adjei, the founder and CEO of Kasapreko Company Limited, was presented to the community on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

The polyclinic which was built a cost of two million Ghana cedis (GHC 2million) consists of three doctors' consulting rooms, an outpatient department (OPD), emergency ward, delivery suite, officers' hall, records department, national health insurance department and conference room, as well as an auxiliary nursing department.

