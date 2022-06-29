A lady has left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions after a video of her eating surfaced on social media

In the video, the lady is seen sporting some really long and colourful nails that appear over seven inches long

The video has earned her backlash from internet users, many of whom found the length of her nails disgusting and unhygienic

A video of a lady is currently making the rounds on social media and has received mixed reactions online.

The viral video sees her eating with some ridiculously long nails.

The lady tried to use her nails as cutlery for eating. Credit: @krakshq

Perhaps in a bid to prove she could eat with the green/blue/red talons which appear over seven inches long, she is seen starting off the video by eating a banana.

She then proceeds to eat a plate of creamy pasta using a fork which she later abandons for her long nails.

Although the nails hardly pack any of the food, she appears to be enjoying her meal as she proceeds to lick her fingers.

Watch the video below:

Internet users share thoughts about lady with long nails

The now-trending clip has left quite a number of people disgusted and many took to the comment section to share their disapproval.

Check out some comments below:

ma.r.vel_:

"Is she okay?"

dhunni_xoxo:

"This is not even cute in any way."

iamjessicatse:

"This is so dirty."

becca__ace:

"You don’t have sense ‍♀️"

lawumi___:

"All I see is infection …. Those nails will pack dirts."

_oeokhilua_:

"I am annoyed for her. What is this."

kemqute:

"This is irritating abeg."

_chinko:

"So you go spend money on nails come dey use am chop, you're emotionally dancass."

billionairegloryy:

"Na nails abi na chop sticks"

fogsonjay:

"If you eat finish you go use your teeth wash the plate"

