A woman identified as Cordelia with 12 inches nails she had kept for over 30 years has vowed never to have them cut

The 59-year-old US woman who has become an internet sensation owing to her nails stated that she was inspired by her mum to keep such nails

Apart from expressing herself through the length of her nails, Cordelia also uses them as canvas for artworks

For a 59-year-old woman, Cordelia, the best way she could express herself is through her nails which are currently 12 inches long.

The Virginia resident in the US became a TikTok sensation in the middle of the pandemic when she shared a video of her washing the nails, APost reports.

She vowed never to have them cut Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video by Hooked on the Look

She started in 1989

Speaking on her nails in an interview shared by Hooked on The Look, Cordelia revealed that she drew inspiration to keep them from her mum who had long nails herself.

Though it is 12 inches, the woman had, in the past, keeping them at 16 inches. Apart from the fame her nails have brought her, Cordelia uses them as canvas for artworks. She started growing them in 1989.

What she enjoys most about the nails

Many people have criticized her for the nails with the woman receiving negative comments on social media every now and then but she is unperturbed.

Cordelia stated that the attention she in fact gets with having super long nails is something she cherishes.

"I'd have to say the best thing about having the super long nails is the attention."

How she lives with the nails

While vowing never to cut them, the woman said she uses her knuckles when performing daily tasks.

Cordelia's four fingers, excluding her thumb, are tucked back against her arm, making it easy to do tasks like washing plates, cooking and so forth.

Not everyone loves her nails

Misluv Elizy said:

"I think they terrible, it's way too much stress to have such long nails I mean how does she do her daily routine like cleaning up, cooking and cleaning her self up properly??? No but no thanks..."

Memberz Princess wrote:

"Are those her real nails with an acrylic or gel overlay, or are the nails natural? It looks like she is developing arthritis in her hands, and her fingers appear swollen, but with all that being said, as long as she is happy with her decision to grow her nails that long that's all that matter. Her nails are beautiful."

Elizabeth Torres opined:

"U handle your nails good, I didn't think I would like it, but I do it looks great on u. U also do a good job polishing them, I don't see why people should say anything negative. So do u, and be happy. God bless."

Amber Rose stated:

"Her fingers have become deformed because of those nails. They look painful. I've watched a few long nail stories. Each person fingers became deformed. I just don't think it's a good idea. But she is definitely a beautiful lady."

Woman with the longest nails in the world finally cuts it

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the woman with the Guinness World Record for longest nails had finally had it cut for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Williams set the record in 2017 when her nails were almost 19 feet and 10.9 inches long, necessitating almost two bottles of nail polish to complete a manicure.

"I’ve been growing my nails for a few decades now. I’m so, so ready for a new life. I know I’m going to miss them, but it’s just about that time – it’s time for them to go.

"With or without my nails, I will still be the queen. My nails do not make me, I make my nails," she said.

