Social media users have sent wellness thoughts to a lady who recorded herself dancing in a hospital ward

This is as the lady claimed that she has 10 more hours to live and was doing her last dance on earth

Wording on a viral video she shared read that she had booked a trip to Greece during the weekend, but her body thought otherwise

A video of a lady in a surgery gown dancing with happiness on her face in a hospital ward has got netizens emotional.

The lady who appeared to be scheduled for surgery recorded herself vibing to Sugarcane remix song by Camidoh, Mayorkun, Darkoo featuring King Promise.

She claimed to have 10 more hours to live. Photo Credit: TikTok/@IamNana

Wording on the video she shared on TikTok read that she had 10 more hours to live and was enjoying her last hours on earth to the fullest.

@IamNana captioned her video, ''Life is just once, guys blow my account for my last hours please. Not when im ..."

In a preceding clip, she explained that she had booked a trip to Greece but her body thought otherwise.

Her post received massive support from concerned netizens who prayed and wished her well.

Several hours later, the lady would post a video allaying the fears of people she had ignited with her disturbing video.

The lady appreciated people for the love and stated that she was okay for the time being.

Watch the video below:

Netizens show their support

YOUNGEST IN CHARGE said:

"Guys I think it’s true cuz she only liked comments from until 10hours after she posted."

Mirabel Mirabel556 said:

"I don’t know you but if you are still alive at the moment nothing will happen to you GOD ALMIGHTY will heal you ijn."

Khalid said:

"I’m sorry that you had to experience this. Cherish every last moment and I pray God will welcome you with open arms."

Krystal said:

"So sorry you have to go through this however be careful of what you say! That’s if you’re joking about the 10 hours you have left."

Harrietlabelle said:

"Praying you over come and live many more years , the doctors may say you only have a few hours to live but God has the final say."

