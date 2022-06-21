Ghana's first and oldest female boxer, Yarkor Chavez, has revealed her first earnings as a professional fighter

The native of Bukom in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana said she received about two to three million old cedis (GH¢200-300) back then

Despite having a career spanning over 20 years, Yarkor Chavez mentioned that she cannot boast of a single property in her name

Ace Ghanaian female boxer Yarkor Annan, better known as Yarkor Chavez, has opened up on the first earnings she received as a professional fighter in a male-dominated field.

Ghana's first and oldest professional female boxer began her boxing career at Bukom in the Greater Accra Region, where she was born and grew up.

In an interview on Graphic Online TV, she disclosed that her first prof fight was with a Nigerian female boxer, which she won.

First payment as a boxer

''I got paid about two to three million old cedis (GH¢200-300) back then. I wasn't concerned about the money because of my passion for boxing,'' she said.

Annan had to balance her boxing career and her work as a hairdresser and pedicurist to make ends meet till she met a BBC reporter who she named as only George.

Boxing career taking off

George documented her story and fulfilled a promise to get her a local manager named Sam Nortey despite having Solomon Otoo as her local manager in Ghana.

Annan's career took off when she travelled with her promoter to the UK to have her first fight outside Ghana.

After a career spanning over 20 years, Yarkor Chavez says she cannot boast of a single property in her name.

Now the Queen Mother of Adjen Kotoku, a town in Ga West Municipal District of the Greater Accra Region, she shares her story in the video below.

