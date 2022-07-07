A young man has got people praying for him after he shared a video showing him giving out money

While on the street, the man had children lined up as they took turns to get money from him in a calm manner

TikTok users who loved his charity work prayed for God to keep blessing him to touch more lives needing help

A young man known as Obimaro on TikTok has shared a video showing him giving money to random kids on the street.

In the TikTok clip, the children lined up as he placed some naira notes in their hands. They all took turns to get their share.

Many people prayed for the man's kindness. Photo source: TikTok/@obimaro11

The kids queued calmly

There was no rush, which meant the kids may have been well arranged and taught decorum before the filming started.

After the man had given all the kids on the queue money, he walked away to bless others on the street. Many social media users who reacted to his video prayed for him.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200,000 views with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Prettynickyuser25855 said:

"More strength dear, may God bless your hands, amen."

Janet Joshua said:

"may God bless u for putting smiles on people's face."

blqckheart said:

"Amen oo more grace more money."

TimiDRIP said:

"May God bless you hands amen."

SWEET ONOME said:

"Nice work good bless u, good things go day come ur Side."

omotina said:

"more money long life and prosperity and good health baby."

Nmasinachi said:

"God bless u Abundantly Replenish ur pocket, am already shading tears here."

