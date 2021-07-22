An old man, Brian Birkett, who lives off his paltry pension is helping people get quality food for free

Every Monday, the man cooks 50 plates of rice and chicken and serves them to poor people on the street

Brian was already trained to cook tasty meals by a professional chef so he has the skill to make the best food

A very kind man, Brian Birkett, has been dedicating his time and energy to ensuring that homeless people do not go hungry.

Every week, the man who lives on a pension cooks 50 plates of food and takes them out to people on the street. The meal always contains rice, fries, and chicken, Understanding Compassion reports.

The takeaway is made up of rice, sauce, chicken, and fries. Photo source: Understanding Compassion

What a complete meal

The meal he prepares is an Irish food popularly called 4-in-1. Apart from paying for the meal from his own pocket, he also volunteers with an NGO, A Lending Hand, which works towards the welfare of people, Irish Central reports.

Another volunteer of the NGO, Keira, said that the outfit is committed to ensuring homeless people do not go hungry.

Brian is committed

She said:

“We all cook every Monday night from our homes and make sandwiches, collect clothes, toiletries, and sleeping bags. It all comes out of our own pockets as we are not registered.

“Brian comes into town every Monday and drops his curries off to us and we serve the people of Dublin in need. He’s a good friend - we all are, we’re like a family now.”

It should be noted that Brian was already trained by an Indian chef to ensure that the food he cooks from home is always tasty.

