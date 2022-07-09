Two young ladies impressed a gathering of young folks with their spicy dance moves and energy

The barefooted ladies sported skin-tight outfits as they hit the dance floor to delight the crowd in videos online

In one clip, the first lady wore a wrapper over tight jeans before the drummer took it off to show her full curves

Netizens who watched the footages were impressed with the sensational moves of the two talented ladies

Two talented ladies impressed people with their eye-catching dance moves when they took to the dance floor to entertain a crowd of young folks.

In videos seen by YEN.com.gh on Tracesenegal, the first lady hit the dance floor wearing a wrapper over tight jeans before the drummer took it off while she was dancing.

The young lady rhythmically whined her waist along with the sound of the drums.

Photos of dancing ladies. Source: tracesenegal

Source: Instagram

She delighted the crowd at the occasion before another lady joined her to dance in the sand.

The duo gyrated and whined their waists as they performed to the delight of the gathering, receiving resounding approvals.

Netizens who were impressed with their impressive moves reacted to the videos of the two talented ladies.

Peeps react on social media

Nashvee said:

''Dem enter my eyes. Very hot.''

Verrashharris.fermeno asked:

''Waaw very nice moves which country's culture is that?''

Iwujagaban84 replied:

''@verrashharris.fermeno Senegal.''

Iampcmedia said:

''I miss Senegal so much. Dakar.''

Charlesngindo_tz commented:

''Name of this black beautiful please tag here.''

Pop.styleee said:

''You know I’m blackout I’m tryna see where I can find this at black folks are just amazing.''

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a plus-size woman stole the show at the wedding reception of a couple with her energy-filled and impressive dance moves, becoming the joy and life of the occasion.

The woman, surrounded by wedding guests, including the groomsmen, had taken over the dance floor as she confidently displayed her leg works with intense energy.

In a video widely circulated online, chanced on by YEN.com.gh, the plus-size woman whose identity was not shared along with the clip, sported an outfit with bright colours.

Source: YEN.com.gh