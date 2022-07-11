Israella Kafui Mansu, a young Ghanaian businesswoman is set to open a branch of her company, MGL Naturals in the United States of America.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The hardworking and visionary entrepreneur made the exciting revelation on the her personal Facebook handle while making initial preparations for the branch to open in the U.S.

According to the CEO, the initiative is meant to offer both Ghana and America a win-win situation as it would offer employment opportunities to the youth in both countries.

Photos of Israella Kafui Mansu the CEO of MGL Naturals Photo credit: @IsraellaKafuiMansu

Source: Facebook

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Israella's company started in 2009 with a small rented shed but has now grown to have its own vans, supermarket, a self-built warehouse factory, with the founder winning many awards for her impact.

The successful CEO said some of the secrets to her success and advised other young entrepreneurs in the words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I have had discussions with God on the go. Be business-focused and ignore distractions. Be humble and respect all. Do not seek confirmation from another. Only God. Trust your intuition. Move above the best speed you can. When you identify your leading product, run with it," she said.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh