Oktranking, a young man has been able to find himself a good footing after hustling hard

Okyere Kwame Tawiah, as his full name goes, used to work as a house caretaker & shop attendant

Now, he is a big-time executive sports producer at Silver FM at Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region

Okyere Kwame Tawiah, a Ghanaian sports producer has risen from struggling to make ends meet, to becoming a sports producer that a lot of people look up to.

According to the young man, who currently works as the executive sports producer on Silver FM in Kumasi, he had to spend two years working as a house caretaker.

In a post on his Facebook handle, Oktranking, as he is popularly called, revealed that two years into the caretaker job, he found himself in the Lizzy's Supermarket in Achimota working there also for two good years.

Life began to turn around for the young man in 2015, when he was still working as an attendant at the supermarket and got wind of an opportunity at Silver FM in Kumasi in a radio station.

"I was accepted at Angel FM where I had the chance to be part of the team that was handling sports. I was privileged to work with the production team and that's how I received hands-on training on working as a producer," he indicated to YEN.com.gh.

Oktranking's hardwork at Angel FM as part of the sports team won him the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) awards for best radio sports programme for 3 consecutive years.

In 2020, Oktranking moved to Silver FM where he currently works as the executive sports producer.

