A new mother has recently been gifted a brand new car by her husband for giving birth to their child

In a video, the latest father was seen holding his baby as the car he got was being delivered to his wife, who was extremely taken aback

@empressbdonkor commented: "Hmmmmm. Glory be to God. I pray I witness this in my life also. Amen

A romantic Ghanaian husband has recently got many wishing they were in his wife's shoes after pulling a massive surprise on her.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @surprise_gh had a new mother getting surprised with a brand new car by her husband outside the hospital she gave birth.

Many onlookers were seen admiring the romantic man's kind gesture towards his wife. At the time of this publication, over 2,300 views, close to 160 comments and 5,923 likes have been gathered.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh below;

@fhybhyaezy commented:

God bless the ladies who respect their husbands out there that’s all they need

@darlingbae18 wrote:

When we gave birth common Tnk u sef we never got eeiii boiii congratulations dear

@dorisntriwaa replied:

Awww my ovaries I even want to give birth ryt now but not all sons will understand this

From @prilla_70:

I saw this on my way to school today, I was like aaaw someone is going to be happy in a bit

@empressbdonkor commented:

hmmmmm,glory be to God, I pray I witness this In my life alsoAmen

Watch the full video linked below;

Grateful Husband Showers Wife With Different Designer Items After Giving Birth To Their Child

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a romantic husband recently got many people falling in love after treating his wife to expensive gifts after giving birth to their child.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Dre And Ken Empire had the young man meeting his wife and newborn at the entrance of their house and showering them inside to see the things he had planned for her.

His wife gasped with surprise upon seeing how her man got the house decorated to welcome them. The young man followed by showing her all the designer items he had purchased to celebrate her. The brands included Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel.

