A former Engineering Control Systems And Instrumentation student has recently got social media users congratulating her for her latest feat

A Twitter post had telu__ revealing that she graduated from her master's program with a distinction

@adisaomobale commented: "To say you are brilliant is an understatement lady, you're a bundle of knowledge in the field of science. Congratulations"

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A gorgeous young lady has recently taken to social media to celebrate her latest academic win.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of telu__ had her revealing that she completed her master's degree in Engineering Control Systems and Instrumentation with a distinction. She followed by congratulating herself for the good job done.

Young graduate posing for the came and a shot of her results slip Photo credit: telu

Source: Twitter

Her actual post read;

"M.Sc. Engineering Control Systems and Instrumentation ( with Distinction ). Did it twice so they have no doubts .Happy graduation to me "

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many social media users who saw the post did not hesitate to resort to the comments section to congratulate her. At the time of this publication, over 1,500 retweets, 150 quote tweets, and 13,000 likes have been racked up.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@RalphGyebii commented:

If only I had some of your brain to study process control in my final semester in uni

@symply_jike wrote:

Congratulations.Your nails are nice btw.

From @adisaomobale:

To say you are brilliant is an understament lady, you epitomise bundle of knowledge in the field of science. Congratulations.

@toyosioyesile said:

I’m always in awe of you tbvh! I’m super proud of you man! Congratulations baby girl

@maxwellgoldrex commented:

Gee... very few women go into engineering, you inspire me. I've always wanted to be an engineer since I was a kid but not enough funds for it but I'm still hoping. Congrats

Young Lady Celebrates Becoming The First Ever Black Female Electrical Engineer In Her Company

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an overjoyed young lady recently took to social media to announce her latest win in life.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @trxpicaly had her sharing that she finally got employed and that made her the very first black female electrical engineer to be offered a role in the company.

"I got the job! The only black female electrical engineer at my company. God is too good "

Many who saw @trxpicaly did not hesitate to congratulate her. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 220,000 likes with over 11,000 retweets with almost 900 quote tweets.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh