A video has gone viral on TikTok, and it has warmed the hearts of many. In the video, a man chanced upon a woman that helped him during his childhood

The woman in the video sells a local delicacy known as Kose' or Akara, the man walked up to the woman to reintroduce himself and help her

The video was shared multiple times across social media as it warmed the hearts of many people who showered blessings on the young man

A video has gone viral on TikTok, and it has got many people talking. The video teaches a lesson of appreciation and valuing people for the things they do for you, no matter how little.

The footage featured a young man who paid an elderly woman who used to help him in his childhood days a surprise visit, and the woman couldn't hold her joy when the young man revealed who he was to her.

The young man in the video narrated how the lovely woman helped him when he was a kid. He said the woman would generously give him Koose or Akara to eat free of charge when he was hungry and going to school.

He further added that the lady always gave him good advice and encouraged him to take his studies seriously, and that advice has shaped his life and has made him a prominent person.

He did not forget the woman once he made it in life and came back to help her. In the video, the man tells the woman he would make her life better so she would not have to be frying koose again for a living.

The woman, filled with tears, hugged the young man tightly and thanked him, he went on to give her a large sum of money to keep on her, and the pleasantly surprised woman could not hide her joy.

Social Media Reactions

Netizens were pleased with the sow of generosity in the video as they blessed the young man and commended him for his show of kindness.

jawo221

my eye are full of tears honestly what a good boy you are bcos in this generation of today not everyone remembers yesterday as u do

CHARLES

This made me cry this cached me up

@rossy4j Showered the young man with blessings saying:

Almighty God will continually to bless you for remembering her

chiji62 also said:

God bless you bro

