A Nigerian lady has shared the commendable length at which she went towards refunding the money mistakenly credited to her account

She said she received GH₵425 from someone on Friday, July 29, and waited for a call from the fellow but none came through

The honest lady eventually launched a social media search herself using the name that appeared on the account and was rewarded for it

A Twitter user has narrated how she refunded the sum of GH₵425 that was mistakenly sent to her account on Friday, July 29.

The netizen with the account @Cruella_D_vel stated that she had expected a call from the person who made the transfer and decided to take an action after none happened.

She refunded the money mistakenly sent to her. Photo Credit: Maskot, @Cruella_D_vel

Source: UGC

@Cruella_D_vel said she searched on Twitter and then Facebook for the owner of the money using the name that showed in the credit transfer.

She eventually found the person on Facebook who identified herself and her business.

The fellow was stunned and would eventually reward the honest Nigerian with airtime of N2k after she got the N20k refund.

See her tweet:

Netizens react

@Nwanyiocha__ said:

"I remember during the lockdown 100k was mistakenly sent to my account I traced the name all that after the refund,

"The guy say I no get sense at all.. I asked him why, he said money wey you suppose use become somebody or feed for this period.

"Uptill date am regretting my action."

@reallife_jiggy said:

"This is risky Sha . Be sure to have a personal relationship with the person before you make refunds erroneously transferred into account . Things could south fast."

@JaqualineDXB said:

"Someone mistakenly sent 30k back then in 2017 to my account… on 27th Ish (salary never drop )

"I ‘borrowed’ 5k from there, next minute a call came threatening me to return the money else I’ll d!e.

"I Ran & withdrew the rest & I still never d!e.

"If he hadn’t threatened, I for pity."

@IdamLeonard said:

"That was how I got a credit alert of 600k from an unknown source, I tried alot of time to trace where the money came from well I tried waiting alot I got nothing to figure out I already spent 200K later that night my Dad called to ask if I've gotten the sch fees sent to my acct."

Lady surprised as man refunds the money she mistakenly sent to him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady was left stunned after a man refunded the money she mistakenly sent to his account.

According to her, when she contacted the person to inform him of her mistake, he begged her to be patient with him.

Rolivhuwa said the man told her that he needed to use the money urgently but promised to send it back on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

The man fulfilled his promise and sent back the money. As soon as she received her money, the excited young lady took to social media to share the news with her followers.

Source: Legit.ng