Deborah Osei Frimpong has recently landed a job at BlackRock, Inc, an American multinational investment management corporation based in New York City

She won an internship and fellowship at Goldman Sach, JPMorgan Chase & Co prior to her latest job

Miss Frimpong graduated from Tougaloo College in the US with a perfect GPA of 4.0 on a fully funded scholarship

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A gorgeous Ghanaian lady has recently been celebrated by her brother in a grand style after her latest feat.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Shadrack Osei Frimpong had him revealing that his sister, Deborah Osei Frimpong, has successfully landed a job at BlackRock, Inc, an American multinational investment management corporation based in New York City.

Young Deborah and Shadrack posing for the camera Photo credit: Shadrack Osei Frimpong/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Speaking about his sister's journey, Shadrack shared that Deborah had to resit SAT exams several times and eventually, when she passed, she got a full scholarship to Tougaloo College.

She also won an internship and fellowship at Goldman Sach, JPMorgan Chase & Co and BlackRock.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Deborah graduated with a GPA of 4.0 and successfully started a nonprofit organization called Women Impact Farmers Initiative.

A report sighted by YEN.com.gh on payscale.com indicates that BlackRock employees' salary ranges from an average of $66,107 to $173,763 a year, with the average salary being $107,817 a year.

More of the brilliant young lady's journey has besen shared at the link here.

Ghanaian Young Lady Celebrates Landing High Paying Job As Consolidated Shipping Rep at Newmont Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian young lady by the name of Veronica Kwofie recently took to social media to celebrate her recent feat.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the young lady's LinkedIn timeline had her revealing that she has landed a job with Newmont Ghana Gold Limited, one of the biggest mining companies in the country.

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Consolidated Shipping Agencies Ltd Site Representative at Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd. Succeeding Together with Passion. To God be the Glory. A step at a time."

Veronica's post at the time of this publication has racked up close to 400 reactions with over 130 comments.

Some of the heartfelt comments have been highlighted by YEN.com.gh;

Frank Boateng commented:

Congratulations.Keep soaring higher! Which site are you heading! Akyim, Ahafo or Yamfo? All the best

M.C Vasnani wrote:

Congratulations, and we are proud of you and the gender balance we work towards.

From Richmond Sarpong:

Congratulations, but never forget about your God whom you serve. Is never easy there

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh