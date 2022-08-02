The woman whose voice has become a meme on social media after she was heard saying 'Subhanallah Sanu Nana Kafra' in a video has finally been found.

It turns out that the woman has a daughter called Hadjiyah Bheebarh Da who was the first person to share a video of her mother explaining how the incident happened on social media.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Bheedarh's mother indicated that a cow was being tied up in a truck when a gentleman named Nana was pushed to the ground by the energetic animal.

Photos of Hadjiyah Bheebarh Da and her mother Photo credit: @hadjiyahbeebarhd29/TikTok

Out of reflex, the woman exclaimed the words that have now become an online sensation used in numerous social media skits for fun.

Hadjiyah Bheebarh Da, the woman's daughter's account on TikTok has been flooded with likes and follows since she released the video of her mother.

A lot of social media users have been admiring her, not only because she was related to the viral woman, but also because she has impeccable beauty.

Watch a video of Bheebarh talking about her mother below

Funny Man Behind Viral Weeping Meme Speaks in Video

Meanwhile, the man with a crying face in a meme that has become an internet sensation has given reasons for his tears.

In a clip seen on Instagram by YEN.com.gh, the young man said he lost some money given to him to buy garri by his grandmother.

Photo of man in tears go viral

According to the young man, he wept because he was looking for someone to pity him and help replace the Ghc3.92.

