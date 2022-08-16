Felicia Osei, a celebrated Ghanaian TikTok star has opened up about how she charges for brand deals in an interview with Zionfelix

The comedian revealed that she has charged as much as Ghc10,000 to promote eight songs

She also mentioned that she can ask to be paid about Ghc7,000 to promote one product if the brand is a huge one

Well-known Ghanaian TikTok star and comic content creator Felicia Osei has recently opened up about what goes into charging brands and individuals who work with her.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of Zionfelix TV had Felicia explaining that as a brand, she does not enjoy charging outrageously for her work hence the amount she gives out would be dependent on the kind of product or personality she deals with. However, she revealed that for 8 video promotions, she could charge as much as GH₵10,000.

Felicia in an interview with Zionfelix Photo credit: Zionfelix TV

Source: UGC

Sharing more on the topic, she cited an example that a chips seller who would want her to be promoted might end up paying extremely low given the nature of her product. Therefore, she believes that returns from such products might not be much, and charging high would not help the business.

On the other hand, she revealed that she can boldly charge a brand like Chicken Man and Pizza Man Ghc7000 just to promote one pack of fried rice because she believes that would be a chicken change for them.

The young lady shared more about her career as a TikToker in the video linked below;

Felicia Osei: TikTok Star Weeps as She Talks About Her Humble Past in Emotional Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that TikTok content creator Felicia Osei shed tears while talking about her humble start in life and how people attempted to discourage her in the early days of her career.

According to the social media content maker, she faced challenges on her ascension to fame because of her humble beginning.

In an interview on M'ahyasee, yet-to-be aired on Adom TV, Felicia Osei revealed that there were attempts to discourage her from pursuing what has now shot her into the limelight. She mentioned that she wouldn't be a known personality if she had heeded the counsel of the people.

In the same interview, Osei disclosed that she attended Adventist Girls Senior High, Ntonso, where she studied General Arts. In furtherance of her education, she pursued a nursing programme but later discovered that she had little interest in the field.

Source: YEN.com.gh