A mother and her daughter made many laugh online as the kid stood behind her mother during a video and the woman fell

The mother who was in heels chased the girl inside, saying that the kid is fond of appearing in her TikTok clips

Many people who found the clip funny supported the kid, arguing that the woman fell because she never stood well

A mother on TikTok has made a funny video involving her kid and how she always wants to appear on camera.

In a clip she shared on the platform, the woman who was in high heels was about to dance when she turned and fell.

She called the girl "busy body"

The mother said she never knew her daughter was behind her. Seeing that it was her child who caused the fall, she chased the baby inside, calling her a "busy body".

In the comment section, she said that the kid always wants to appear in her video whenever she hears her TikTok sound.

Not child abuse, but my parenting style

On those who found how she treated the kid a form of child abuse, she said:

"And those of you shouting child abuse up and down, so are guys telling me that your parents have never spanked you before? I spanked for a reason, and sorry you guys can’t tell me how to raise my daughter, so what of if I injured her with the heels? I told her to stay in the living room for a reason...."

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600,000 views with more than 3,000 comments.

Victress Odili said:

"This is so my daughter, busy body."

Hood Monalisa said:

"It wasnt her fault its the way u was walking u tripped urself she just happened to be at the back shaa."

justinaakpakpan said:

"abeg leave the pretty angel alone, she no send you work."

plussizebydopemrs said:

"Can u take my daughter... so they can be sisters."

Becca2457 said:

"Them go like to see everything."

Marilyn Raphael said:

"You’re the one that stood in her way o."

user2218520742987 said:

"Abeg nor be she do u oo she nor send u to wear high shoes oo."

