Lady on Heels Falls down While Dancing; Picks Herself up and Continues in Viral Video

by  Ebenezer Quist
  • A lady on heels caused a huge commotion at an event following what transpired while she was dancing with a man
  • In the video making the rounds on social media, the lady lost balance while trying a dance style and crashed to the ground
  • The crowd at the occasion burst into laughter following her embarrassing fall but what she did next stunned everyone

A lady has wowed social media users with her action following an embarrassing situation she encountered at an occasion.

Scenes from an Instagram video shared by @gossipboyz1 showed the lady on heels dancing with a man.

Reactions as lady on heels crashes to ground while dancing, fires dance as she gets back up
The lady picked herself up and danced on Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipboyz1
She suddenly lost balance in a failed attempt at trying a dance move and had a great fall.

While people at the occasion burst into uncontrollable laughter, the said lady stood up like nothing happened and continued dancing with the man.

Many argued that they wouldn't have continued dancing after getting up

@odiaka_esther wrote:

"God knows if it was me I will not stand up till everybody has gone out of that place."

@oravani_products said:

"Me I won't even get up, na carry dem go carry me comot."

@iammina_j02 commented:

"Haa I like her courage if it was me I won’t stand up until they carry me to my car."

@get_organizee stated:

"She can't even dance o and she go embarrassed herself."

@rayatworld remarked:

"He should have supported her from back."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady turned things upside down at a wedding as she removed her wig while dancing.

The lady who is a bridesmaid then dazzled onlookers with cool dance moves while her male counterpart appeared to play catch up.

The bridesmaid in a video shared by @maxwelljennings on Instagram stormed the dance floor shooting dollar notes into the air.

Source: Yen

