A young man at the Notting Hill Carnival in the UK has shared his experience meeting a pretty policewoman

In a video he posted online, he kept screaming for the officer to arrest him because she was so beautiful

The young man's friends had to drag him away from the scene where he was putting up a funny show

A young man in the UK has made a clip showing when he met a beautiful female police officer at a carnival.

In the video, he screamed "arrest me please". The police officer blushed at the compliment she was getting from the civilian.

The man's friends dragged him off the scene. Photo source: TikTok/@a20widahenney

Source: UGC

He was dragged away

At one point in the video, he showed people how well dressed the policewoman is to highlight her beauty. The lady could not stop laughing.

As he kept praising the officer and stretching his hand towards her, a man held him and dragged him away from the scene.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 1,000 shares.

