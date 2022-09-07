A lady got more than she bargained for following an online pizza order that was affected by a poor network

The lady said she made an order for pizza but had to repeat it severally due to poor network, after which she gave up

But to her surprise, each of the pizza orders she made went through and she got a big shock at her house 40 minutes later

A lady has shared what she found at the front of her house after her attempt to order pizza online was marred by a network problem.

The lady with the handle @Carolinerathabe narrated on Twitter that she had ordered pizza online but had to do it severally due to poor network.

She got many pizzas delivered to her house. Photo Credit: @Carolinerathabe

The lady said she eventually gave up after making several attempts, unbeknownst to her that they all went through.

40 minutes later, she would find a group of delivery men with pizzas at her house.

The stunned lady made a snap of it and shared it on Twitter. Her tweet went viral, garnering over 9k likes and over 2k retweets as of the time of making this report.

Social media reactions

@Bukkiefraih said:

"Reminds me of how my Babe made sure two separate Dispatch riders called me for delivery at the same time so I don't get to step out twice.

"It was my birthday plus I was in a class."

@hammienah said:

"How you pulled that I dunno, but you're the real mvp!!!"

@BMacbel said:

"My 21yrs old daughter did that last month I was attending a funeral in another province. and to think that she told me n I thought she only joking.

"The old magogo is the one who told me. Thou she said she only invited a few close friend one I will throw her out."

@nakizito said:

"This happened to me once.I tried so many times to order for some food,but it was brought in 10times though only one person delivered."

@_ThatOnePam said:

"Just set up a pizza party with all of them ,,problem solved."

