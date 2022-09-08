A young lady has recently got many people congratulating her after a video of a present she got for her birthday surafced online

She was seen standing beside a Honda CR-V with a red ribbon, jumping in excitement as her friends celebrated with her

@precious_ezinnee commented: "I would just be shouting if it was me plus I have @mimi_adanna to continue the shout when my voice fails me"

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A gorgeous Ghanaian lady recently became the talk of many on social media after she was captured in a video receiving a huge birthday gift.

Honda CR-V with a red bow, birthday girl standing beside her car Photo credit: @_surprisegh

Source: Instagram

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @_surprisegh had the birthday girl extremely excited after seeing a Honda CR-V with a red ribbon she was being gifted. Her friends and loved ones were also captured, jubilating and celebrating the huge win with her.

The post was shared with the caption;

Birthday girl got a car… Congratulations @dark_and_lovely__

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 25,000 likes with over 80 comments.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments below;

@de_winnie wrote:

A very big congratulations to you.

@imjustfaruha commented:

Where are these kind of men found❤️❤️

@precious_ezinneeshared how she would react if she gets to experience something like this:

I go just de shout shout errhh..Plus I have @mimi_adanna to continue the shout when my voice fails me

From @dreamabillings:

I got crucified on mine and easter combine, must be nice , I got court for my crucifixion tomorrow

@skils_1 replied:

When will ladies do this for their men

@beckiegoldie wondered:

Who dey buy una these gifts.... congratulations

Watch the video linked below;

Happy Young Ghanaian Man Celebrates Getting Gifted A Honda Accord By His Girlfriend On His Birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an overjoyed young man recently took to social media to announce receiving a very expensive gift from his woman on his birthday.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @_____jaee had him sharing that his girlfriend surprised him with a Honda Accord as a birthday present.

The grateful young man went ahead to thank the lady for the nice gesture. "My girlfriend just bought me a Honda Accord as my birthday gift, thanks baby.❤️"

Many Ghanaians who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 200 retweets with over 10 quote tweets and more than 1,400 likes.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh