A daughter and her beautiful mother have recently become the talk of many after they were both seen in a trending TikTok video

The 53-year-old mother attracted a lot of admiration from social media users who believe she looks very young for her age

@mummydmrsd commented: "This is so adorable. That's the exact gap between my daughter and I. By the grace of God we will do same when she grows older"

A mother and daughter recently sparked massive reactions on social media after a video surfaced.

Mother and daughter bonding on set Photo credit: @eno_kay/TikTok

Source: UGC

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @eno_kay had her wearing the same outfit as her mother and standing side by side with each other as they posed for the camera. The two were seen very excited and showed unconditional love toward each other.

@eno_kay indicated that her mother is 53-years-old and herself 24 years. The post was shared with the caption;

My mom doesn’t want to 53

Many who saw the post did not hesitate to comment in the comments section. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 15,500 likes with almost 80 comments and 29 shares.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@SophieEhiks asked:

Who else paused to subtract the age

@TifanyAde commented:

This could be my mum n I same ages……Ur mum is soo cute❤️‍❤️‍

@prettypresh640 said:

This is literally me and my mum recreating this soon

From @mummydmrsd:

This is so adorable.That's the exact gap between I and my daughter. By d grace of God will do this with her when she grow older

@abibatumattia1 commented:

This would be me and my daughter she is 5 and am 30 right now

@yallmeetfavour3 replied:

GOD BLESS ALL MOTHERS AND GRANT THEM LONG LIFE AND PROSPERITY AMEN

Watch the full video linked below;

Beautiful 27-Year-Old Ghanaian Mother With Her 16-Year-Old Daughter Wows Many On Social Media

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a beautiful Ghanaian young lady recently attracted a lot of netizens from social media users after a video of herself and her daughter surfaced online.

The TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @babyserwaa had her revealing that she is 27 years old while her teenage daughter is 16-year-old.

In the video, they had hopped on to one of the trending TikTok songs, and she shared the post with the caption;

"Tiktok trend with my teenage daughter "

The mother and child dance video got over 20,000 likes, with more than 300 people commenting and close to 130 shares. The comments section was, however later put off.

Source: YEN.com.gh