A lady has caused a commotion on social media over a startling discovery she made about her maintenance man

She happened to catch her maintenance man acting as the boss in her house, unbeknownst to him that he was being recorded

The unsuspecting man took her wine and drank it while lounging on her couch, as against the work he was paid to do

A lady has raised an alarm on the need for people to keep watchful eyes while their houses are being attended to by maintenance guys.

This comes after she caught her maintenance man boldly drinking her wine on the couch like he was boss.

She recorded him unbeknownst to him. Photo Credit: @_iAdoreNelly

Source: UGC

Sharing her discovery on Twitter, the lady, @_iAdoreNelly, said she still finds it hard to come to terms with what she saw.

"I really can’t believe my maintenance really was sitting on my couch drinking my wine out the bottle."

She posted a video showing the unsuspecting maintenance man having a swell time in her apartment. He did not know she put a camera in the house.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@K_IEdwards said:

"My coworker showed us video of her cleaning lady trying on her socks. If she didn't have video, I would've responded with that corny overused "Things that never happens for $200" line.

"She put them on, stood up, took off and grabbed another pair. Tried on like 5 pairs."

@ShayBellaDonna said:

"One of the perks of owning is I am always home when maintenance come and my eyes are right over their shoulders cuz what’s going on sir/maam??"

@mary_reinhardt said:

"This is why I’ll never live somewhere with maintenance who has access to my place again. After having them walk into my room unannounced while I was changing in college and didn’t leave when I yelled for them to get out literally never again. I hated that they had master keys."

@AAnnThomas said:

"I remember coming home earlier than usual to find the cleaning woman sitting on my couch w/ a glass of red wine, leafing through my Vogue magazine, with her feet on the coffee table wearing a pair of my heels."

Source: Legit.ng