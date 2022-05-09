A Ghanaian boss who was reportedly maltreating his subordinate has got himself in a very difficult position

Narrating the story, the gentleman who bore the brunt of his boss' attitude said he found a video of the man sleeping in the office with a colleague

The gentleman took the issue to social media and got some rather interesting suggestions online

A young Ghanaian man who decided to narrate his ordeal in an anonymous letter has shared a rather dramatic turn of events in his life with the hope of finding a suitable answer from social media users.

According to him, his boss has always been very mean and unkind to him as he never appreciates his hard work or even processes his overtime duties into the payment he deserves.

"He always meets me with abusive words and I try so hard not to be disrespectful by playing deaf to them," the young man recalls.

The narrator further explained that he was tried to the point where he one day stood up to his boss with mean words after which the man has constantly threatened to get him sacked.

However, just two weeks into the threats, the gentleman got hold of a video of the same boss having an affair with an office lady inside the control room of the company.

Unsure what to do about the situation, he decided to send a letter to .

Reactions from social media users

Below were some opinions Ghanaians had after reading the full account.

Prince Exodus Apetorgbor suggested:

Create a fake account and send him a 10 seconds video of the tape. And watch him get frustrated at the woke place. He will leave the work and Las Las send the the rest to your supervisors. But pls cover the face of the lady.

Linus Nana Quophie Adjei II commented:

Another way to cashout from your well paid job bro.If he tries any of his nonsense again just send him 5 seconds of his video and give him a strong warning that the next time he abuses you again that will be the end of him working here.

Read the full account below

