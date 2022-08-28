A physically challenged hairdresser has impressed many on social media after a video of a hairstyle she did for a lady surfaced online.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @bcrworldwide had the driven lady busily fixing a ponytail hairstyle for a client.

Many social media users who saw the post did not hesitate to express how impressed they are with the lady's job. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 3,000 likes with over 70 comments.

Some of the heartwarming comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh:

@freshflowersbyolive01 commented:

Good morning if somone knows where she is they can check up on her if she dosent have a store let’s all move as 1 contribute whatever we have and help her have a store of her own for people to come into her place . She is a good motivation for people like her . #No Excuse#❤️

@uzoamaka_ogeah asked;

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Now, what is my excuse????? ❤️❤️❤️

@madlynacooper replied:

Very impressive and determined girl keep it up ❤️

From @anihobinna:

Baby girl you're complete ❤️ God bless your hand work. ✋️

@luxuryfashionbyprincess commented:

Meanwhile some people with full hands are on the internet lazy around looking for a sudden miracle .smh kudos lady you are blessed ❤️❤️

@mami_chile said:

Our very own baby girl from Zambia

Watch the full video linked;

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh