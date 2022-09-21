New videos of Emelia Brobbey's plush mansion have surfaced on the internet, and it is absolutely gorgeous

The mansion, which is likely to cost millions of cedis, had a very expensive-looking interior as it was furnished with the best decor money could afford

Emelia has worked hard as an actress over the years and can now afford the finest things in life, and folks love that for her

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has stunned folks with her wealth as videos of her gorgeous mansion surfaced online.

The beautiful Kumawood sensation's plush home had several rooms and a large compound.

The lighting in the home was to die for as the entire house was well-lit and glowed beautifully in the night. The LED bulbs fitted across the beautiful and well-crafted POP ceilings in each room gave the mansion an exquisite look.

The interior looked luxurious as it was simple but classy. The cladding on the walls were unique and showed Emelia's good taste. The compound of the home was also as eye-catching as the interior.

It was predominantly covered in carpet grass, and a mixture of pavement blocks which blended well in a unique way words can not explain. It is clear that Emelia's hard work in the movie industry over the years is paying off beautifully for her.

She now has endorsement deals with multiple luxury brands and is now a big brand beyond just acting.

Emelia Brobbey Gets Showered With Praise

Obaapa Mansura was impressed:

Wooow! Congratulations to her I tap into her blessings what God cannot do does not exist

Official Adjwoa TV wrote:

She deserves it cus she is a hard working person God bless you my lady

Benjamin Morgan also commented:

Great video. Hardwork surely pays. And those saying its pressure and it's pressure no, this shouldn't be pressure, it should be motivation to scale high in life. Motivation to be better and work hard.

