A little girl has amazed many people online with her makeup skill as she painted a kid's face like a pro

In a video that has gone viral, the kid worked with much confidence, delivering masterly strokes on her model's face

People who saw the result of her work said that she is even better than them as some hoped her parents encourage her

A video of a little girl working as a makeup artist on another kid's face has got her praises online as she showed confidence.

With assured hands, she applied the powder, eye shadow and lipstick to the kid's face to achieve good contours.

The little girl applied the makeup like a professional. Photo source: TikTok/@adamash126

Amazing makeup artist

Her model quietly sat on a plastic chair as she worked on her. When she got done, the girl's face was more beautiful.

Adults were surprised at how skilful she is. Some said she did a better job than some makeup artists out there.

Watch her video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200,000 likes with thousands of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Yaa Moda said:

"She is far batter than me or I dont have the right tools?"

user7482563495359reginadauda said:

"Wow, beautiful one keep it up my babe."

Gracie Francisca Mintah said:

"The fact that a kid can do a whole face makeup whiles I can’t even draw my brows or apply foundation makes me want to cry."

rahma_tuuu said:

"She’s even better than meee... I’m coming for lessons."

Sapphire Ade Owoseni said:

"This child is on the verge of being the next fenty but no oo! Her parents will want her to study medicine. She’s so good!

Abena Foriwaa said:

"At my age I can’t even do this. She did amazingly well."

