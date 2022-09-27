Alena Analeigh Wicker is a 13-year-old who is in medical school has touched down in Ghana and got to visit former president Kuffour

The little girl got emotional upon meeting the former president and shed tears as she was proud to trace her African roots

Little Alena penned a heartwarming note spelling out how special her time in Ghana has been and how glad she was to meet Kuffour

Alena Analeigh Wicker, a brilliant 13-year-old lady, is already in medical school at her tender age. Young Alena is a brilliant mind and a pioneer of STEM education.

Invited by Dentaa Amoateng, Alena traced her African roots and touched down in Ghana. She plans to start a scholarship scheme for Ghanaian girls in STEM.

During her visit, Alena got the honour of meeting former president Kufour at his residence. Alena could not hold back her emotions upon meeting the former president and broke down into tears.

She penned an emotional piece thanking Dentaa Amoateng for bringing her to Ghana and expressed joy at meeting Kuffour. She wrote:

I'm still so emotional. I don't quite know what I expected coming to Ghana. I think in my head I was coming to receive an award. I was coming to meet the beautiful girls of Ghana. Upon my arrival it's been one emotional Rollercoaster.

Brilliant Alena Analeigh Wicker is the founder of Brown Stem Girl, an organization which seeks to promote STEM education amongst black women. The smart lady is the youngest black woman to get into medical school. She's a student at Heersink School of Medicine.

Ghanaians Fawn Over Alena

_starlamusic said:

I’m so proud of you siss come home soon so you can tell me all about it… love u

puffygirlsclub wrote:

Beautiful, just beautiful. Wow. I was emotional reading this

multi_gifted also commented:

What an unforgettable moment in your life. The best is yet to come, precious Akua.

