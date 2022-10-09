The talented dance performance of an elderly Ghanaian woman has recently won many admiration on social media

She was captured moving to the dance floor of a party and having the time of her life as onlookers enjoyed her performance

@_is_stero, a follower, said: "I am sure the woman is from Winneba because this is how their old women dance"

An elderly Ghanaian woman has recently made the day of many after a video of her talented dance moves surfaced on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @pulseghana captured her at what appears to be a reception giving out various skilful dance moves amid a crowd. The facial expressions which accompanied her moves made her performance priceless.

@pulseghana shared the post with the caption;

She definitely has a knee of a 25-year-old

Many who saw the video could not have enough of her. At the time of this publication, over 110,000 views and 300 comments have been racked up.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@nhyira4eva_ekua1 said:

I'm feeling her already... I wish I could bugi like this....

@_is_stero said:

Am sure the woman is from Winneba.. NA so demma old women dey dance

@joeway88 commented:

Exercise will always keep you young. Grandma has been exercising

From @bobbygod9:

Granny mood can Reduce 99% BP

@celebritimc said:

Talent does not need much of strength

@afak6 wrote:

Ayyyyeee!! You can just tell Mama’s food is good just by her dancing

Watch the full video linked below;

