A video of a young lady showcasing her dance moves in public has raised eyebrows online

The young lady who was dressed for the moment danced in sync to Stonebwoy's Into the Future song

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the lady for her captivating dance moves

A beautiful Ghanaian lady living in Germany has turned heads on social media after her dance video went viral.

The video that was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of /@__adwoa showed the heavily endowed young lady in a red crop top and blue jeans displaying some sassy dance moves as she jammed to Stonebwoy's "Into the Future" hit track.

Lady shows off dance moves in public Photo credit:@_adwoa_/TikTok

The lady who showed no shyness danced like a professional dancer in public to the mid-tempo music.

Also, the ease with which she wiggled her waist and bounced her flexible behind with ease made it evident that she is a good dancer who passes down no opportunity to dance.

At the time of writing the report, the 7-second video had gathered over 6000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians commend the lady for her captivating moves

Social media users reacted to the video heaped praises of the young lady for how well she danced, with many praising her beauty.

Fafah_virgo reacted:

you are so cute

Colins Obinna added:

Enjoy yourself because you don't have bills to pay many another is paying bills for you

maxwell5687 indicated

Very soft and sweet, full packaging

wenawomenabooh

love your first move before starting to dance

jay kelvin commented:

This future behind you de33 chai

Asare Ju-Nior added:

Real definition of beauty

Lady displays nice moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a pretty young lady has caused a stir among netizens after a video of her dancing with some basic school students went viral.

The woman who was identified as the founder of Edudzi Foundation USA, Brittany Sessoms showed is a good dancer as she took to the dance floor during an event organized by her foundation in partnership with another NGO known as OIM Ghana.

The video that has since gone viral captured the young lady jamming to Arya Starr's "Sability" song.

