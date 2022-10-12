A lady's method of breaking up with her numerous boyfriends have recently sparked massive reactions online

One of her partners in a Twitter post revealed that he dated her for a year and one day she added him to a Whatsapp group full of other men she was dating

The unbothered lady announced in the group that she is breaking up with all of them because she gets married in days

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young man has recently got many reacting massively after opening up about how his last relationship ended.

Excited couple, WhatsApp chats Photo credit: Bread and Butter Productions/Getty Images, dignited.com

Source: Getty Images

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @Princemudi_ had him recounting that after dating his woman for a year, she one day added him to a random Whatsapp group and confessed to all the members that she was dating them at the same time. The bold lady also informed them at she would be getting married that coming weekend.

His actual post read;

In 2017 I dated this girl for a year. One night she added me to a random WhatsApp group & said "all of you are the guys I didnt want & its over because I'm getting married next weekend." She immediately exited & left us getting to know each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Many who saw the post could not believe their eyes. At the time of this publication, the tweet has gathered over 8,000 retweets with 2,000 quote tweets and more than 58,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@Irunnia_ commented:

The speech she made to appreciate all of you before she left the whatsapp group

@ohlynxx93 wrote:

The funny thing is that, her daughter might be the one to suffer for the offense her mother committed . Pure truth

@The_Saintmusty replied:

It’s game on after she exits the group. You guys should give her some time in her marriage and group members should take that time to know each other beta, afterwards take a reunion to her house uninformed. If i dey that group, we go dey do the reunion yearly at her place.

From @@ifecodenho6:

Just low-key, none of you should exit that group, wait till wedding day, male all of una dey one canopy wait for that time the pastor will as " which of you has anything against this Union" Vuum all of una go come out.

Ghanaian man Narrates how his Girlfriend Ended Things with him for not Being Spiritual

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a netizen recently came out to share the reason behind his recent break-up with his girlfriend.

Taking to his Twitter timeline, @q_uestions__ narrated that he got depressed because his girlfriend was acting strangely and could not wrap his head around it.

Hisoman eventually told him she wants to end things with him because, as far as she is concerned, he is not spiritual enough.

"I had been depressed this past week because my girlfriend was behaving strangely and I just found out why. Apparently, I'm not spiritual enough for her so, she wants to break up with me. She's breaking up with me because of my spiritual life. LOL. This gender is something else", @q_uestions__ wrote

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh