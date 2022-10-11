The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was the guest of honour at the 85th-anniversary celebration of Osei Kyeretwie SHS (OKESS)

While at the ceremony, Otumfuo received beautiful pencil portraits of himself as gifts from some students

The students who drew the portraits and presented them to the Asantehene have been hailed as photos from the ceremony emerged

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Two talented male students of Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) in Kumasi have made fine pencil portraits of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The two presented their portraits to the Asantehene when he visited their school on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was in the school as a special guest for their 85th-anniversary celebrations.

In photos shared on the official Facebook page of Manhyia Palace, Otumfuo's moments at the anniversary are captured.

Otumfuo received pencil portraits from OKESS students Photo source: Manhyia Palace

Source: Facebook

One of the images shows a student kneeling beside Otumfuo who was sitting on a kingly chair while rocking a three-piece suit. The boy was full of smiles as he gave the portrait to Otumfuo. It was a pencil drawing of one of the images of the Asantehene.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the photo below:

Another student also presented a pencil portrait of Otumfuo. That photo was different from that of the first student's portrait.

See the photo below

Ghanaians react to Otumfuo's pencil portrait

The images have garnered lovely reactions among social media users online.

Pat Keitta said:

"In this life, God has given everyone a talent, that will lead u to greatness, do research on yourself you will find yours and work on it. God is so good to gift everyone something unique. Congrats boy am sure your name is already at KNUST protocol list.

William Obeng Manu said:

That schoolboy is tall and talented.

Naomi Asomaning said:

Great work done my son

Joseph Ernest Enninful said:

God bless you, for humbling yourself to elderly to our Greatest King, promoting our rich culture, encouraging the youth creativity in high esteem in nation building keep it up.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Arrives In Kumasi From Trip Abroad, Big Crowd Throngs Airport

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Asantehene only recently returned to Ghana after going on a long trip abroad.

Just as always, Otumfuo was given a spectacular welcome by his chiefs and subjects as he arrived at the Kumasi Airport.

After exchanging pleasantries with those around, Otumfuo rode away to Manhyia Palace in a convoy of luxury vehicles.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh