A young lady has raised the bar on friendship with her lovely gift to her female best friend

She surprised her female bestie with an iPhone 13 Pro Max and the lady went wild with excitement

The lady's showcase of love to her best friend caused netizens to begin tagging their besties, urging them to take a cue from her

A bestie is one's closest friend and a young lady appreciated hers in a lovely manner.

She gifted her bestie named Temitope an iPhone 13 Pro Max and the excited phone recipient shared the moment on TikTok.

Her bestie was shocked. Photo Credit: TikTok/@barbietemmy4626

Source: UGC

In the clip, Temitope entered an apartment and was handed the smartphone by her bestie. The lady simply said it was hers, but an unsuspecting Temitope corrected her, saying she still has a phone in hand.

Upon confirming it actually now belonged to her, Temitope excitedly jumped on her friend and kissed her while appreciating the lady.

Her best friend tried to downplay the excitement of the recipient, stating that it was to celebrate their two years friendship anniversary.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

favour❤️❤️❤️ said:

"God were i go see best friend na lagos base best friend were are u."

Nwigwe Joy chisom said:

"Me and best friend don fight..but anyways adaugo see what your mates are doing."

Expensive Lucid said:

"@D4Dantee na water una sabi pour . Na friendship anniversary be this o."

Pretty Giftie said:

"Planning to do same for my friends I mean my blood sisters."

perryfavy said:

"Omo let’s be friends in our 3 years anniversary buy me GLK car na black color I like abeg."

Promhiss said:

"Is the shout for me ❤️she said you worth more than that."

Source: Legit.ng