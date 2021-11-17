A Nigerian surgeon identified as Bolarinwa Akinola has brought a smile on the face of a young lady who had bow-legs by getting them corrected

Bolarinwa narrated that when he first met the lady named Beauty in September 2020, she wasn't feeling beautiful

He stated that Beauty didn't like the way she looked and was going through pains by virtue of the deformity but all that is in the past now

Thanks to a Nigerian surgeon, a young lady identified as Beauty is feeling beautiful again.

Beauty had low self-esteem because of her bow-legs and wasn't happy with the way she looked.

She had bow-legs Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Bolarinwa Akinola

Source: UGC

Meeting with Nigerian surgeon

Sharing pre-surgery and post-surgery photos of Beauty on LinkedIn, Nigerian surgeon Bolarinwa Akinola said that his first meeting with the lady was back in September 2020.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Bolarinwa stated that 'she wasn’t feeling very beautiful, by her own admission.' The young lady was also said to be going through pains by reason of the deformity.

The surgeon eventually helped her by correcting the deformed legs.

He gives reason for Beauty's bow-legs

According to Bolarinwa, being an African is a risk factor for having bow-legs.

In his words:

"Blount’s disease is a common cause of “bow-leg” in Nigeria. In fact being African is a risk factor.

"Restoring the joint line, which is often ignored, is a very important step in correcting the deformity. Not only should we make the leg look straight, we must endeavour to make the joint line look right too. Of course it’s not always easy."

Nigerians hail the medical practitioner

Chikaodi Crowd Ofoegbu opined:

"Wow.. serious transformation. Well done to the medical team and congratulations to Beauty."

Dan-Jumbo Prince wrote:

"Excellent...see the happiness on her face. Medicine is awesome!"

Dapo Bankole remarked:

"Super proud of you brother! This is more than a career! Thank you!"

Demola Ojo said:

"Wonderful!! This is what being humane is all about. Not only have you restored her confidence in herself, but you have also given her wings to fly.

"Thank you for allowing God use you to bring joy into Beauty's life. God bless you."

11-year-old girl's life transformed after a successful bow-legs correction surgery

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported how an 11-year-old girl underwent life-changing surgery to correct her bow legs.

The 11-year-old girl upon recovering from the surgery revealed that she can’t wait to go back to school and show off her newly healed legs. The teenager further expressed that she can do anything she desires.

According to the hospital where it was conducted, the young girl was the first patient to come aboard on their opening day. It was also revealed that she was able to walk taller with a bright smile on her face five months later.

Source: Yen