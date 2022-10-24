A 26-year-old high school graduate called Baba Rahman has revealed that he makes GH₵7,000 monthly

According to him, it started when he lost his dad during high school and realized he needed to make a living for himself

Now, the young man says he is already building a house from the proceeds he is making

Baba Rahman, a 26-year-old Ghanaian high school graduate who resides in Kumasi has revealed that he makes as much as GH₵7,000 every month from selling coconut on the street.

In an interview with AMBASSADOR TV on YouTube, the young man mentioned that he has been in the business for the past three years and has not regretted it

"It all started with the demise of my father when I was still in school. I realized that I had to do something to support myself and this turned out to be a very viable business for me," the 26-year-old said.

When asked whether he will consider working in an office for GH₵1,000 or GH₵2,000, Baba indicated that he will never make such a mistake because of the proceeds he is making from his business.

"Sometimes I can sell 200 pieces of coconuts in a day and even if I sell it GH¢4 I will get GH¢800 just a day. I can make profit of G¢300 within a day so within a month I can make not less than GH¢7,000 from my coconut business,” the gentleman further disclosed.

According to Baba Rahman, he is already building his first house from the coconut business which is a reality that is not common with a lot of professionals at his age.

