Joshua Mensah, a Ghanaian young man, has recently started a small popcorn business to fend for himself

He is a university graduate who remained jobless for years and one day realised the market availability for popcorn in his area

Mensah thankfully received a popcorn machine to start his business after a few benevolent people came together to purchase him one

Well-known Ghanaian Facebook Influencer Nana Tea has recently shared the story of a young man named Joshua Mensah who has had to pick up selling popcorn after graduating from the university.

Joshua, by his popcorn machine, serving some students in uniform and preparing more popcorn Photo credit: Nana Tea

Source: Facebook

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Nana Tea had him revealing that Joshua had to come up with other means to survive after countless searches for jobs after acquiring a degree proved futile.

The driven young man realised the market availability for popcorn in his area and decided to give it a try. Thankfully, Nana Tea and some of his kind followers contributed some money together and purchased a popcorn machine for him.

The actual post read;

Update on the popcorn machine. Amansaman Royal City. Joshua Mensah is a University graduate, but after service, he kept looking for a job, but he got none. He said he wanted to venture into the popcorn business since there’s already a market where he resides. There’s a public school around, and aside from that, there’s a market there, too, but it’s like there’s no popcorn machine around. I went to verify his story n even checked his certificates. He’s legit.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 5,000 reactions with 371 comments and 29 shares.

