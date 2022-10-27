Millionaire Papichulo Dreaded walked out of the set to honor his beloved wife with a tight hug

This was after the interviewer asked him about what he would do if he was to lose all his possessions

He said that nothing is more important to him than his wife; the two came from poverty together

A millionaire identified as @papichulo_dreaded on Instagram left everyone in the house surprised with his kind gesture to his wife.

Millionaire Papichulo jumps off stage mid interview to honour wife.

A video shared on Instagram by Hollyhood Unlocked captured the loving husband jumping off stage to honor his Queen during the interview.

Papichulo jumped off the stage after the interviewer asked him:

“What would you do if you lost it all”

She stood by him

Papichulo revealed that he and his wife came from poverty together to make $20M+ and created over 50 millionaires.

He reposted the video on his Instagram page and noted that nothing is more important to him than his wife.

In his own words:

"Ain’t nothing more important to me than loving life with the woman that gave me life when we were in low-income housing…My wife @lady_livii and I have been through so much this year…

The fact that I get to roll over and see her and my daughter's faces as they sleep is another reason for me to get up and grind The love of great women created this 8figure earner, Best selling author, philanthropist, etc I wouldn’t be here without her. Share Not just Black Love but Love in its purest Form."

