A video of a young Ghanaian lady dancing at a church service has got people stunned

This comes after she was spotted wiggling her waist with energy during the praise session

Netizens who saw the video were stunned by the actions of the lady, with many labelling her as a 'slay queen'

A young Ghanaian lady who attended church service decided to get all eyes on her as she took to the dance floor.

The viral TikTok video showed the moment the lady was dancing alone on the floor during the praise session.

A Ghanaian lady shows wild dance moves at church Photo credit:@diprilla/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As if she had been possessed, she got many church members and elders stunned judging by how she wiggled her waist and put her hands on her head as if she were at anightclubb or party.

After a few minutes, the singer ended the song abruptly, forcing her to take her seat.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians were stunned by the dance moves of the lady '

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were stunned by the lady's dance moves and expressed thier views on it.

DrumTube wrote:

Mmaa kuo panyin will have a personal meeting with this woman p333

andohdorcas0 commented:

she's slaying for Christ

Akosua indicated:

Retired slay Queen finally don enter church

Cece stated:

Why is no one talking about the catwalk at the end of the praises

Deal with your Spiritual life replied:

Eeii, this one de3, something is wrong somewhere

nanacuteevelyn1 replied:

oh my God. this woman ppl to come n insult us basa basa here

Will your properties to the che church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mensa Otabil, General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, has urged people to consider bequeathing their inheritance to the church when they are no more.

He was preaching at his Church at Teshie in the Greater Accra Region, where made this statement.

"If you don't have any biological children, leave your inheritance for your nephews and nieces; if you don't have nephews and nieces, leave it to the church."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh