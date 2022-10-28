A recent university graduate has recently opened up about his desire to land a plumbing job regardless of what he studied in school

Emmanuel Baffour Buabeng shared that after completing University for Development Studies he acquired plumbing skills from his father

He describes himself as an expect plumber and wishes to work with a construction company or land individual contracts

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Emmanuel Baffour Buabeng, a recent graduate has recently resorted to social media users to seek employment as a plumber.

Emmanuel's message on Twitter, young plumber at work Photo credit: @SneakerNyame/Twitter, Dimensions

Source: Getty Images

The tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @SneakerNyame_ had him share a screenshot where Emmanuel revealed that after pursuing a degree in Business Administration from the University for Development Studies, he got to learn plumbing works from his father and now he needs a job in that line.

The young man revealed that he is now an expect plumber and would love to work with a construction company or single plumbing contracts and needs the help of Ghanaians.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 125 retweets, a quote tweet and over 150 likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: YEN.com.gh