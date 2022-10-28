Global site navigation

University For Development Studies Alumnus Who Pursued Business Administration Seeks To Be Employed As Plumber
by  Linda Anderson
  • A recent university graduate has recently opened up about his desire to land a plumbing job regardless of what he studied in school
  • Emmanuel Baffour Buabeng shared that after completing University for Development Studies he acquired plumbing skills from his father
  • He describes himself as an expect plumber and wishes to work with a construction company or land individual contracts

Emmanuel Baffour Buabeng, a recent graduate has recently resorted to social media users to seek employment as a plumber.

The tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @SneakerNyame_ had him share a screenshot where Emmanuel revealed that after pursuing a degree in Business Administration from the University for Development Studies, he got to learn plumbing works from his father and now he needs a job in that line.

The young man revealed that he is now an expect plumber and would love to work with a construction company or single plumbing contracts and needs the help of Ghanaians.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 125 retweets, a quote tweet and over 150 likes.

