University For Development Studies Alumnus Who Pursued Business Administration Seeks To Be Employed As Plumber
- A recent university graduate has recently opened up about his desire to land a plumbing job regardless of what he studied in school
- Emmanuel Baffour Buabeng shared that after completing University for Development Studies he acquired plumbing skills from his father
- He describes himself as an expect plumber and wishes to work with a construction company or land individual contracts
Emmanuel Baffour Buabeng, a recent graduate has recently resorted to social media users to seek employment as a plumber.
The tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @SneakerNyame_ had him share a screenshot where Emmanuel revealed that after pursuing a degree in Business Administration from the University for Development Studies, he got to learn plumbing works from his father and now he needs a job in that line.
The young man revealed that he is now an expect plumber and would love to work with a construction company or single plumbing contracts and needs the help of Ghanaians.
At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 125 retweets, a quote tweet and over 150 likes.
