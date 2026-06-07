Ghanaian media personality Kevin Taylor recounted his early financial struggles while living in Ghana with his foreign wife, Risa

The controversial broadcaster stated that he was unable to pay his house rent during the period they lived together in the country

The media figure shared the video online to honour his partner following threats by some individuals to target his marriage

Ghanaian media personality Kevin Taylor has generated massive reactions online after opening up about his past financial difficulties.

The broadcaster shared his story to honour his white wife, Risa, who stood by him when he had nothing.

Kevin Taylor shares his early struggles in Ghana with his foreign wife, Risa, stressing her resilience amid challenges and online threats. Image credit: jonervin, kevinekowkevintaylor/Instagram

Source: UGC

According to him, his partner had no prior knowledge of Ghanaian life but forced herself to learn the culture for a year.

He shared that his wife, who recently received a promotion at The New York Times, used to work at The Daily Graphic while they were in Ghana.

The media figure explained that things were so difficult that he could not even afford to pay the rent for their house. He expressed that he often felt sad for her during those times, especially because she had to take her bath three times before sleeping due to the heat.

"My wife is a white woman, but knows Ghanaians. So there is nothing you can say to her to deter her," Kevin Taylor said.

He also stated that she supported his career by holding the camera to shoot his early reports, which eventually earned him massive recognition.

The YouTube post has the full video of Kevin Taylor speaking about his Obroni wife, Risa.

Kevin addresses court battle with Kennedy Agyapong

The controversial journalist shared the marital update after claiming that some people threatened to cause his divorce.

He indicated that the threats came after he went against certain staunch New Power Party (NPP) members, specifically calling out Kennedy Agyapong.

The video has drawn significant appreciation from online followers who praised the woman for her resilience and loyalty to the broadcaster.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

@cdenu2000 said:

"Behind every successful man, there is a woman. God bless you, KT."

@yvonnedodoo143 said:

"My Wife!!!! It sounds so beautiful ❤."

@gidigod7 said:

"Life is not easy, but kudos to your wife 👏🏾 for being a real woman 👍🏾🙌🏾."

@joycebaffour384 said:

"Never let your wife down, bro, she is ur life ❤."

@GiftyAdu-u7w said:

"That's a real wife! Thanks for sharing your story and the virtues of your wife. God continue to bless you and your family."

Kevin Taylor announces his return to Ghana to expose a Central Region traditional chief over allegations of sexual exploitation of minors. Image credit: WADR/Facebook, Ghanaculturegov

Source: UGC

Kevin Taylor threatens to expose Ghanaian Chiefs

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the controversial US-based Ghanaian media, Kevin Taylor, announced plans to make an explosive expose.

Known for his relentless and aggressive online exposés mostly directed at high-ranking political figures, Taylor amazed his global audience by turning his spotlight toward revered traditional stools.

Source: YEN.com.gh