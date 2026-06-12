Popular Ghanaian journalist Areal Ortega shares his massive transformation after relocating to the US several months ago

The former Agoo TV sports presenter's recent TikTok video showcased a stylish new look and excitement for life abroad

Reactions from Ghanaians on social media highlighted admiration and support for Ortega's journey in the US

Popular Ghanaian sports journalist and commentator Michael Tuffour, popularly known as Areal Ortega, has courted attention after relocating to the US.

Popular Ghanaian sports journalist Areal Ortega relocates to the US and shows off sleek Mercedes-Benz and life abroad. Photo source: Michael Tuffour Ortega, @areal_ortega/TikTok

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, June 11, 2026, Areal Ortega, who departed Ghana for the US several months ago, took to his official TikTok page to share a video of his life abroad and show off his current look.

In the video he shared, the former Agoo TV sports presenter looked dapper and handsome in his suit and tie with white sneakers as he exited a luxurious black Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class at the parking lot.

Areal beamed with excitement as he posed beside the vehicle for the cameras, showing the massive transformation he had undergone since he left Ghana for greener pastures in the US.

The Maryland-based journalist appeared to have attended the send-off dinner held for Ghana's senior men's national team, the Black Stars, at their hotel in Virginia ahead of their first game against Panama in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Footage of the former Agoo TV sports presenter sparked massive reactions from Ghanaians, who marvelled at his transformation after moving to the US.

The TikTok video of sports journalist Areal Ortega in the US is below:

Who is Ghanaian sports journalist Areal Ortega?

Areal Ortega, real name Michael Tuffour, is a popular Ghanaian sports media personality who began his career in the 2000s as a presenter at the Techiman-based radio station Classic FM in 2007.

He later moved to the Ashanti Region, where he gained massive recognition as one of the best commentators and sports journalists at Metro 91.4 FM in Kumasi in 2013.

Angel FM journalist Fatty Skinny relocates from Ghana to the United States. Image credit: @fatyskinny/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In 2016, Ortega tendered his resignation at Metro FM before moving to Bola Ray's EIB Network's broadcast stations Agoo TV and Kasapa FM.

Aside from his exploits in the Ghanaian space, he has also worked for OneLife Ghana Investrips, a travel and tourism service and gold-purchasing company.

He has also worked as the Public Relations (PR) Manager for the Ghana men's national under-23 team, the Black Meteors.

Reactions to Areal Ortega relocating to US

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Greatstarboy commented:

"Is that your new car? Eii🥰."

Fatty Skinny said:

"More fire, ma gee."

Sir Giggs 11 wrote:

"Drip Lord, Ariel Ortega my boss."

Nana Agyemang commented:

"International Borga."

Hackman Abraham (Paakow) said:

"Sargent Lee."

Sports journalist Fatty Skinny relocates abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sports journalist Fatty Skinny relocated to the US after many years in the Ghanaian media space.

In a photo, the prominent Angel TV presenter showed off his massive transformation as he settled into life as a US citizen.

Source: YEN.com.gh